Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ HMPT traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.51. 305,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,960. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.13 million and a P/E ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Home Point Capital stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HMPT shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Home Point Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.30.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

