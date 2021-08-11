Homeros (HMR) Market Capitalization Achieves $23.50 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Homeros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $23.50 million and $4.93 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Homeros has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00057858 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003021 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00016040 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $408.21 or 0.00881069 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.02 or 0.00112273 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00043369 BTC.

Homeros (CRYPTO:HMR) is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 514,542,615 coins. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com . Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

