Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 2.5% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $14,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, reaching $233.37. The company had a trading volume of 25,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,988. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.21 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.14. The stock has a market cap of $161.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.62.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

