Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hong Kong Television Network Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $26.48. Hong Kong Television Network shares last traded at $26.38, with a volume of 4,141 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88.

About Hong Kong Television Network (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)

Hong Kong Technology Venture Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of multimedia production and contents distribution and other multimedia related activities. It also operates an e-shopping mall that provides entertainment, online shopping, and delivery services. The company was founded by Chi Kin Cheun and Wai Kay Wong on May 19, 1992 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Hong Kong Television Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hong Kong Television Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.