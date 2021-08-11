Horizon Protocol Price Tops $0.19 (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC on exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $7.73 million and $348,223.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00046837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.01 or 0.00151185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00157622 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,251.91 or 0.99873825 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002989 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $393.46 or 0.00849622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

