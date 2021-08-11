Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.21 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will report $13.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.19 million. Horizon Technology Finance posted sales of $12.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year sales of $53.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.55 million to $53.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $57.44 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $57.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.23%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HRZN shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. 9.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRZN stock opened at $17.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $342.97 million, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

