Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Bought by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,622 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Hostess Brands worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,301,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hostess Brands by 29.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,310,000 after purchasing an additional 757,572 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the first quarter worth $10,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Hostess Brands during the first quarter valued at $7,155,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 15.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,870,000 after purchasing an additional 360,128 shares during the period.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $291.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

