Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.830-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $291.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.80 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

