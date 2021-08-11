HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

HOCPY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HOYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HOYA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of HOYA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of HOYA stock opened at $155.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 0.38. HOYA has a one year low of $94.44 and a one year high of $155.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.52.

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 23.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HOYA will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.

