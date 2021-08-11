HTMLCOIN Market Cap Achieves $7.12 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 5% lower against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $7.12 million and $17,263.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000109 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

