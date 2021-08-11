Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Hub Group posted sales of $924.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $4.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.14 billion to $4.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUBG. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their target price on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hub Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group stock opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.