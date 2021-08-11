Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Sets New 52-Week High at $203.03

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $203.03 and last traded at $202.25, with a volume of 816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.75.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.50.

The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $189.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,847.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile (NYSE:HUBB)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

