HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $325 million-$327 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $318.78 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.670-$1.690 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $656.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -352.96 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $251.45 and a 52 week high of $667.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $574.24.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $635.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $625.91.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares in the company, valued at $749,073,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,719 shares of company stock worth $25,638,644 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

