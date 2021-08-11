Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Declares Semi-annual Dividend of $0.01

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0079 per share by the mining company on Friday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Hudbay Minerals has decreased its dividend payment by 2.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HBM stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.74. 1,503,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.76. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

HBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.58.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

