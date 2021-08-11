Humanscape Reaches Market Capitalization of $65.62 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, Humanscape has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a market cap of $65.62 million and $14.98 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00057884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.12 or 0.00888690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00112412 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

HUM is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 557,819,337 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

