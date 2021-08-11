Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Sells $26,000.00 in Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $26,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HII traded up $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.93. 136,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.44 and a 12-month high of $224.13.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HII. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.