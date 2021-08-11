Huobi BTC Price Up 14.9% Over Last Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for $45,821.53 or 1.00316575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.83 billion and $9.68 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002191 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00047335 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00148999 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.57 or 0.00158870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45,774.90 or 1.00214487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $397.15 or 0.00869481 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.