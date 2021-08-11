HUSD (HUSD) Hits Market Capitalization of $483.48 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, HUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a market capitalization of $483.48 million and $410.33 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00057884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $412.12 or 0.00888690 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00112412 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00043344 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD (CRYPTO:HUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 483,188,788 coins. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

