Hush Market Cap Hits $1.25 Million (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Hush has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $66.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Hush has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.43 or 0.00296878 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00130431 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.09 or 0.00155720 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00008316 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002389 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Hush

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.