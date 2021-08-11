HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.73

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.73 and last traded at $10.89, with a volume of 51499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HUYA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.75.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. HUYA’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 519.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in HUYA by 387.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of HUYA by 254.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in HUYA by 19.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HUYA (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

