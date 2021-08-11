HYCON (HYC) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last seven days, HYCON has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar. HYCON has a total market capitalization of $607,379.40 and approximately $138,492.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HYCON alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002434 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00060680 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000218 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.