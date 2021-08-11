Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HRNNF. TD Securities raised their target price on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of HRNNF stock remained flat at $$24.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 13 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,069. Hydro One has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $25.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.63.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.