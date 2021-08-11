Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at TD Securities

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

Hydro One stock remained flat at $$24.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,069. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.63. Hydro One has a 1 year low of $20.67 and a 1 year high of $25.74.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

