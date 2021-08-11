Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) PT Raised to C$34.00 at CIBC

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) had its target price hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HRNNF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

OTCMKTS:HRNNF remained flat at $$24.59 during midday trading on Wednesday. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,069. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63. Hydro One has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $25.74.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

