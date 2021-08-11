Hydro One (TSE:H) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Hydro One (TSE:H)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Laurentian upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.30.

Shares of TSE:H traded up C$0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.40. The stock had a trading volume of 268,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,893. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$26.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$30.52. The firm has a market cap of C$18.78 billion and a PE ratio of 10.41.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

