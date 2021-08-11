Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSE:HYLN traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.22. 104,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,295,758. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 0.77. Hyliion has a 52-week low of $7.69 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hyliion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.17.

In other Hyliion news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 100,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $1,165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,472,856 shares in the company, valued at $401,608,772.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $2,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,672,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,497,746.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 807,500 shares of company stock worth $7,931,625 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

