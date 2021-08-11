Hyperion Hits Market Cap of $1.20 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $97,042.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyperion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hyperion has traded down 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00056878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00016031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $415.54 or 0.00897295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00112264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.25 or 0.00147374 BTC.

Hyperion Coin Profile

Hyperion is a coin. It was first traded on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. The official website for Hyperion is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Hyperion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

