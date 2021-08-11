HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) PT Lowered to $22.00 at DA Davidson

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at DA Davidson from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 108.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HyreCar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYRE traded down $8.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.53. The company had a trading volume of 161,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.12 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.87. HyreCar has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.96.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29). HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HyreCar will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HyreCar news, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,435.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Furnari sold 145,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $2,569,537.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,840.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 481,251 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,430. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYRE. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in HyreCar by 292.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 94,913 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HyreCar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HyreCar during the first quarter worth $256,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HyreCar by 26.8% in the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 238,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,330 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HyreCar by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 338,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 25,626 shares in the last quarter. 44.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

