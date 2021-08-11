HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%.

HYRE traded down $9.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,795,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,188. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96. HyreCar has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.

In other news, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,435.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Furnari sold 145,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $2,590,260.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 481,251 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,430. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HyreCar stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 5,862.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,310 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of HyreCar worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HYRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HyreCar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

HyreCar Company Profile

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

