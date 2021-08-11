HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%.
HYRE traded down $9.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,795,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,188. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.96. HyreCar has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.90 million, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19.
In other news, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $156,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,435.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Furnari sold 145,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total value of $2,590,260.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,295.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 481,251 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,430. 14.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
HYRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on HyreCar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HyreCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut HyreCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HyreCar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.
HyreCar Company Profile
HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
