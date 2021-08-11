Hyve (HYVE) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.60 Million

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Hyve has a total market cap of $6.60 million and $471,163.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 21.9% against the dollar. One Hyve coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000562 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00046138 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00144263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.14 or 0.00155870 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,141.69 or 0.98903159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $392.76 or 0.00860517 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hyve

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.