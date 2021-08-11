I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Down to $78.43

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $78.43, but opened at $74.00. I-Mab shares last traded at $70.98, with a volume of 2,965 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.99 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam bought a new stake in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,450,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at about $445,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in I-Mab in the second quarter worth about $1,836,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in I-Mab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,168,000 after purchasing an additional 477,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.47% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

