Ï„Bitcoin Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $7,886.48 or 0.17022016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $102,899.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ï„Bitcoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00047475 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.80 or 0.00150663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.95 or 0.00157443 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,304.60 or 0.99942909 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.74 or 0.00860636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ï„Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ï„Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.