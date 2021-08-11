ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) – Analysts at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of ICF International in a report released on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ICF International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Shares of ICF International stock opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. ICF International has a one year low of $60.02 and a one year high of $102.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.88. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of ICF International by 19.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 25.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,848 shares in the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 73,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of ICF International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

