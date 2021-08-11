ICHI (ICHI) Price Hits $4.51

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $15.11 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ICHI has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $4.51 or 0.00009734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00047584 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00151314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00157424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,261.51 or 0.99758848 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003094 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.17 or 0.00860768 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,348,997 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICHI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

