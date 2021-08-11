ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of ICU Medical worth $13,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 7.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 6.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,251 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 22,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $190.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.90. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.18 and a fifty-two week high of $227.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICUI. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

