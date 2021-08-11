Ideaology (IDEA) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.07 Million

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ideaology has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. Ideaology has a market cap of $2.07 million and $281,929.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ideaology alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00057143 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002895 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $412.93 or 0.00886397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00112627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00043153 BTC.

About Ideaology

Ideaology (IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,781,331 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Buying and Selling Ideaology

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ideaology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ideaology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.