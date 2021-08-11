IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Michael P. Dillon Sells 11,500 Shares

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael P. Dillon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $33,360.00.

Shares of IDYA stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.38. 270,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.93. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). On average, equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.