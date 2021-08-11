IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Issues Earnings Results

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of IDYA stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.38. 270,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,105. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $736.44 million, a PE ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.51.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $264,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $604,334 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

