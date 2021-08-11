Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Idera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Idera Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Idera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Idera Pharmaceuticals.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

IDRA stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The firm has a market cap of $54.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.80.

In other Idera Pharmaceuticals news, COO Daniel B. Soland bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 78,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,823.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDRA. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $191,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 1,188.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 109,225 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. 18.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology and rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

