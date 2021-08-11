IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 10,292 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,187,000.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.57. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

