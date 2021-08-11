IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 2,103 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 69.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 300.0% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.23.

In related news, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

DE stock opened at $376.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $188.43 and a 12 month high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

