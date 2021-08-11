IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 7,356 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.55% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $49.18 on Wednesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.