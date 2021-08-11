IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,396 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.5% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 102,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 30,614 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $327,000. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 486,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,951,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,229,000.

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.67.

