IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 389.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPIB. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 144,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,900,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 204,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 28,692 shares during the period.

Shares of SPIB stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.73.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.