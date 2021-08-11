IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stock Position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.31% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of CFO stock opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $52.07 and a 1-year high of $73.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.73.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th.

