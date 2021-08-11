IFP Advisors Inc Buys 61,051 Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 156,541.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,051 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.43% of iShares India 50 ETF worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares India 50 ETF by 113.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $244,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDY opened at $47.99 on Wednesday. iShares India 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $48.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.99.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.007 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

