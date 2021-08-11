IFP Advisors Inc Buys 6,480 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 213.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,480 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 663.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 10,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total value of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 433,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,174,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,166 shares of company stock worth $52,846,382 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $296.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $216.69 and a 52 week high of $298.99. The firm has a market cap of $77.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.35.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

