IFP Advisors Inc Buys 88,316 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 1,211.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,316 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.05% of Virtu Financial worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth $63,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 41.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.58.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of -0.28. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $32.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.50.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

