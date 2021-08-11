IFP Advisors Inc Buys 992 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.6% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 1.4% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 6.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 4.4% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.77.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $238.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $239.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $219.94.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

