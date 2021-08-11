IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,048 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.1% of IFP Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $54,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Apple by 1,605.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. Finally, Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,209,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.60 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

